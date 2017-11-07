Hopi Bus dedicated in Kykotsmovi

More like this story
- Shelly-Jim praise new transit bus honoring Code Talkers
- Hopi Council approves funds for Code Talker memorial
- Navajo Nation mourns loss of another Navajo Code Talker
- Smithsonian Institution's Native American Code Talker exhibit comes to Hopiland
- Navajo Nation urges Congress to fund a Navajo Code Talkers national monument
