Hopi Bus dedicated in Kykotsmovi

  • Originally Published: November 7, 2017 10:06 a.m.

    A new 33-35 passenger bus, honoring Hopi Code Talkers, will be used on the Hopi-Flagstaff bus route. The Hopi Senom Transportation was established in the 1980s to transport Hopi workers to the Winslow Yen-Han Hat Factory.

