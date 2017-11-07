Guest column: Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation sponsors diabetes expo

November is American Diabetes Month. According to the American Diabetes Association, 15.1percent of Native Americans are diagnosed with diabetes, and that does not count people who do not know they have it.

It is estimated that another 30 percent have pre-diabetes and are at-risk for getting diabetes.

Diabetes can be prevented by healthy eating, physical activity, and weight loss.

Native American adults over age 45 should be screened once every three years. Those who are overweight should start being screened around age 10. The first step of controlling diabetes and preventing complications is to get screened.

On Nov. 9, the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation’s Healthy Living Diabetes Education & Clinical Nutrition and Health Promotion & Diabetes Prevention departments will hold the 20th annual Western Navajo Diabetes Expo from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. Jude’s Church in Tuba City.

On Nov. 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m,. Sacred Peaks Health Center in Flagstaff will hold its 2nd annual Diabetes Expo. The Diabetes Expo is a great way for families to learn about preventing and diabetes and its complications.



More information is available for families interested in preventing diabetes, weight loss, physical activity, and healthy eating can call TCRHCC’s Health Promotion and Diabetes Prevention programs at (928) 283-1420.

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation Healthy Living Diabetes Education and Clinical Nutrition program is Western Navajo’s only diabetes program accredited by the American Association of Diabetes Educators.