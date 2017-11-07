Guest column: Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation sponsors diabetes expo

November is American Diabetes Month. According to the American Diabetes Association, 15.1percent of Native Americans are diagnosed with diabetes, and that does not count people who do not know they have it.
It is estimated that another 30 percent have pre-diabetes and are at-risk for getting diabetes.
Diabetes can be prevented by healthy eating, physical activity, and weight loss.
Native American adults over age 45 should be screened once every three years. Those who are overweight should start being screened around age 10. The first step of controlling diabetes and preventing complications is to get screened.
On Nov. 9, the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation’s Healthy Living Diabetes Education & Clinical Nutrition and Health Promotion & Diabetes Prevention departments will hold the 20th annual Western Navajo Diabetes Expo from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. Jude’s Church in Tuba City.
On Nov. 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m,. Sacred Peaks Health Center in Flagstaff will hold its 2nd annual Diabetes Expo. The Diabetes Expo is a great way for families to learn about preventing and diabetes and its complications.
More information is available for families interested in preventing diabetes, weight loss, physical activity, and healthy eating can call TCRHCC’s Health Promotion and Diabetes Prevention programs at (928) 283-1420.
Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation Healthy Living Diabetes Education and Clinical Nutrition program is Western Navajo’s only diabetes program accredited by the American Association of Diabetes Educators.
More like this story
- Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation focuses on diabetes prevention
- TCRHCC offering flu shots to high-risk patients
- Navajo Special Diabetes Project puts on successful nutrition conference
- James and Ernie promote healthy living in Tuba City
- Tuba City Regional Health Care celebrates Breastfeeding Month
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.