Around the reservation: week of Nov. 8

Coconino County Offices closed Veterans Day

All Coconio County Offices are closed Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day.

While the administrative offices will be closed, dispatch, patrol and detention will conduct business as usual. Records will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please dial 9-1-1 for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial (928) 774-4523 to connect with non-emergency dispatch number or to leave a message for one of the administrative offices.

Coconino County’s parks and natural areas will remain open during the holiday, but administrative offices at Fort Tuthill will be closed and limited staff or services will be available. The Fort Tuthill Bike Park is open. Drinking water has been turned of at all parks, but bathrooms are still available at Raymond, Peaks View and Sawmill County Parks and bathroom are available at Louise Yellowman County Park, located in Tuba City.

Christmas Bazaar at Navajo County Fairgrounds Nov. 9-11

Holbrook’s biggest rummage sale and quilt auction takes place Nov. 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with homemade crafts and food at Navajo County Fairgrounds.

Cornfields Chapter sponsoring a free nonprofit workshop Dec. 4-6

Cornfields Chapter is sponsoring a free nonprofit workshop at Twin Arrows Casino Dec. 4-6. The workshop is for anyone who wants to develop a nonprofit and search for potential grants.

Navajo Winter Tale to Re-Story the Wolf: two evenings of storytelling in Sedona and Flagstaff Nov. 9-10

The Plan B Foundation to Save Wolves will sponsor a special two-city tour of the traditional Navajo winter story about leadership and the wisdom of the wolf (Mai Tso) told by gifted storyteller and folklorist Sunny Dooley, at The Collective in Sedona Nov. 9, Vista Hall, 7000 AZ-179, Sedona. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., storytelling begins at 6 p.m., and at the Museum of Northern Arizona Nov. 10, Branigar Hall, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and story telling begins at 7 p.m.

Dooley, a well-known and gifted Navajo storyteller, will tell the story in English, unfolding in rich and entertaining detail how two mammals, two birds and an instigator insect changed the world by bringing integrity to leadership and a voice to all the people.

Appropriate for all-ages, this Navajo tale shares culturally grounded lessons of leadership and demonstrates that nature is a powerful teacher for humankind.

Proceeds from both events will benefit the work of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project.

Tickets are a minimum donation of $10 per person and are available online in advance at https://www.planb.foundation.

More information is available by contacting Emily Renn at info@gcwolfrecovery.org or by calling (928) 202-1325.