Photo highlights: 2017 Winslow High School graduation (gallery included)

Photos/Todd Roth

Photos/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: May 30, 2017 1:03 p.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    2017 Winslow High School Graduation

    Winslow graduation took place May 24. Graduates entering with Armed Forces. Brett Gene, Chentai Bear, 2016-2017 Miss Winslow Native American Jami Brady and WHS administration, including school board and District Superintendent Cindy Mattox, Dakota Dixon, Alicia O’Haco, WHS band, Christian Evans, Adriana Ortiz, Sherreise Beaty, Amelea Chen and Beatrice Lucero.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.