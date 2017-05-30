Letter to the editor: Future of coal industry bright, NGS has a future

To the editor:
I enjoy reading stories about the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) and the coal industry because coal provides a good paycheck for thousands of rural Americans. Coal is also the United States’ most abundant and affordable form of energy.
So, when I read the letter by Percy Deal and Nicole Horseherder (“Navajo Nation grassroots groups urge Nation’s leaders to look toward a more sustainable future than coal,” May 23), I was dismayed by their inaccurate assertions.
Their statements like: “coal has a zero future” and that it is extremely unlikely the “sector will ever recover” fly in the face of both statistics and recent developments.
First, statistics from the Department of Labor released this month recorded an increase in mining jobs by a whopping 44,000 since last October.
Second, coal fired generation provides over 30 percent of Arizona’s electricity requirements.
Third, and most importantly, Vice President Pence drew attention to the importance of the coal industry to Native Americans by meeting Crow tribal leaders at the Absaloka Mine in Montana earlier this month. This trip also reinforced President Trump’s commitment to coal miners and power plant employees nationwide.
The Trump administration’s reduction of excessive regulations on the coal industry will hopefully provide a brighter, more secure future for many more energy workers, including the dedicated employees of the NGS.
Tom Harris, B. Eng., M. Eng. (Mech.), Executive Director, International Climate Science Coalition
DavidJames 3 days, 8 hours ago
**Tom Harris writes that "reduction of excessive regulations on the coal industry will hopefully provide a brighter" for coal. Although Mr. Harris often denies it, Mr. Harris is an advocate for deregulation of coal which is strange of a director of a "climate science" organization.
**Coal has suffer because it cannot complete with cheaper and cleaner nature gas not because of regulation.
**Mr. Harris jobs numbers are misleading. According to the Labor Department, "Employment in mining rose by 9000 in April. Since a recent low in October 2016, mining has added 44,000 jobs, with 3/4 of the gain is support activities for mining." In contrast, Health Care & Social Assistance added 37,000 jobs in April. Leisure and hospitality added 55,000 jobs in April. The only a small percentage of the 9000 mining jobs added in April were to mine coal.
**Economic reality means coal's future is bleak. Climate science tells us that it should be.