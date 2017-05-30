Evans and Duke meet in Winslow

Flagstaff Mayor Coral J. Evans came to Winslow to spend time with Tommy Dukes. Dukes is listed as one of Arizona’s Blues legends and he plays all over the western U.S. The meeting was held outside, across from the famous Standing on the Corner Park in Winslow. In honor of the occasion, Dukes served up his homemade sweet potato pie created from his mother’s secret recipe.
