ADOT and NACOG agree to help fund La Posada train depot

WINSLOW, Ariz. —The Winslow City Council met May 23 in a special session as the Winslow Public Housing Authority and adopted resolution on the appointment of Regina Condon as resident commissioner for the public housing authority.

The regular council meeting began with proclamation of May 21-27 as Emergency Medical Services Week in Winslow.

City Manager, Stephen Pauken, reported that the La Posada train depot project, which was rejected because of insufficient funds, can go forward because the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Northern Arizona Council of Governements have each agreed to fund $300,000 to meet the bid.

The monthly financial report was given by Finance Director Elias Jouen. A review of the bed tax budget with the ‘Chamber of Commerce Director was on the agenda, but was not given.

Ruth Gant was appointed to the Arts Council, Robert Zaccaria was reappointed to the Historic Preservation Commission and an amendment was approved for an intergovernmental agreement with Navajo County for court collection and criminal justice services.

The tentative 2017/2018 budget was considered and adopted.

There was discussion between the public and council regarding the rodeo grounds.

Mayor Robin Boyd said the group wanting to fix and use the rodeo grounds should adopt a plan and then seek city funding. Lani White spoke in favor of the city maintaining and renovating the grounds.

The council went into executive session to discuss the city attorney position. City attorney Ellen Van Riper resigned and accepted a position as city attorney for Surprise, Arizona.

During the call to the public, Marie LaMarr spoke and said that Winslow needs leadership and needs to stop having railroaders and others who work here and live in other communities; many live in Flagstaff and receive salaries of about $125,000, which are spent in places other than Winslow. She said the 2 percent bed tax was not being used for the purpose it was intended for, which was to promote Winslow.

After returning from the executive session, the council voted to continue with the attempt to sell property, which includes the armory. That sale would go to Red Sands School, which has made an offer of $189,000 for a building that will also need renovations and repairs.