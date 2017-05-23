Winslow High School choir ends the 2016-17 school year with performance

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: May 23, 2017 12:02 p.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Todd Roth

    The Winslow School District presented choir entertainment at the end of the 2016-17 school year. Students performed at Winslow High School’s Performing Arts Center for about 500 parents, relatives and friends May 17.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.