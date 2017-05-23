Holbrook High School April Students of the Month

Back row, from left: Alexys Beltran was named female scholar-athlete, Bailey Lerma received acknowledgment for progress in language arts and Josh Meeks received acknowledgment for progress in social studies, Jack Hardy was named male scholar-athlete and Robin James received acknowledgment for progress in math. Front, from left: Daelyn Nez received acknowledgment for progress in English, Emily Knight received acknowledgment for progress in fine arts, Hope Bowden received acknowledgment for progress in English, Pornpimon Ketchanchai and Shanti Smith received acknowledgment for progress in CTE, Veronica Manuel received acknowledgment for progress in fine arts and Gabrielle Tyler for his progress in health. Not pictured Jennifer Lee and Juwan Cummings for progress in social studies, Ariyan Guy for progress in NAVIT and Garrison Hawk for science.
