Holbrook future business leaders attend state conference

Holbrook’s FBLA traveled to the FBLA State Leadership Conference at the Westin La Paloma Resort in Tucson. The students competed as individuals and for team performance events. The conference was attended by approximately 1,500 FBLA members, advisors and supporters from schools all across Arizona. Holbrook FBLA was represented by Senior Daena Bahe, Senior James Saxton, Senior David Laughter, Junior Troy Hill, Junior Alvin Yazzie and Sophomore Raylynn Thomas. From left: Holbrook Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) secretary Raylynn Thomas, president Daena Bahe, parliamentarian James Saxton, vice president Troy Hill, historian David Laughter and treasurer Alvin Yazzie.