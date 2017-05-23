Astronomy in the 14th century at Wupatki?

Jerry Snow presented information at the Homolovi Archaeloogy Society monthly meeting May 10 showing what he believes is Hopi people using 14th century astronomy. Snow said northern Arizona pueblos were used as observatories. Snow and his colleagues made photos, drawings and observations at Wupatki and Wukoki and other sites. Snow documented equinox and lunar projections on interior walls through small portals in various walls and at other spots as well.
