Association for Disabled Citizens receives $239, 200 grant

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Apr. 30, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye approved $239,200 as a one-time grant allocation to the non-profit organization Diné Bii Association for Disabled Citizens.

The Diné Bii Association for Disabled Citizens, based in Tuba City, Arizona provides essential services and residential services for individuals with special needs.

“We appreciate other entities on the Navajo Nation that provide services to our disabled citizens across the Navajo Nation,” Begaye said. “This is just one of the non-profit organizations providing these services to disabled adults.”

The Diné Bii Association for Disabled Citizens currently receives recurring allocations from the Navajo Nation Department of Health with funding in the amount of $370,895. They also receive funds from the Arizona Department of Economic Security in the amount of $2.2 million.



“We allocate this one-time grant for the Diné Bii Association for Disabled Citizens,” Begaye said. “They will have the capability to advocate for additional funding and grants from across the United States.”

The funding was provided by the Undesignated, Unreserved Fund Balance. This grant will provide the organization money for meals, medical supplies, travel for doctor appointments and rental fees for its current location.

“I approved funding for this non-profit for only essential services and needs,” Begaye said. “At this time, we must be frugal and I want to thank the Navajo Nation Council for withdrawing seven UUFB legislations to address the upcoming budget shortfall for the nation.”