Winslow High School announces 2017 valedictorians and salutatorians

Winslow High School (WHS) announced the 2017 valedictorians and salutatorians. From left: Emily Coolidge is one of two valedictorians who has achieved a cumulative GPA of 4.0 through seven semesters at WHS. She has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA on the unweighted grade scale. She is the daughter of David and Marjorie Coolidge. Emily will attend Arizona State University. The second valedictorian, Shannon Villarino, has achieved a cumulative GPA of 4.0 through seven semesters at WHS and also maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA on the unweighted grade scale. She is the daughter of Gilbert and Christine Villarino. Shannon has accepted an appointment at the United States Military Academy at West Point by former U.S. Representative Ann Kirkpatrick. The first salutatorian, Dominique Yellowhair, will attend Dixie State University. She is the daughter of Kirby and Darnell Yellowhair. The second salutatorian is, Kyle Holeva, who will attend the University of Arizona. He is the son of Roxanne Holeva.
