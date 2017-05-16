Winslow enjoys Second Saturday Art Walk

Participants gather for the Second Saturday Art Walk May 13. Lawrence and Tess Kenna donated the premium storefront space on Second Street where live music was provided by the Desert Walker Art Collective. The two featured artists were Ruth Gan and P.S. Ardin.
