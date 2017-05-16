Winslow Drama Club puts on Legally Blonde

Students from the Winslow Drama Club perform Legally Blonde. Performers included Makenzi Bush, Sydney Baker, Paulina Dalton, Sabrina Vasquez, Alica Alverez, Riely Fallaha, Shaleleh Dewitt, Mathew Ribera, Kristen Dalton, Anais Martinez, Jazmyne Lopez, Mirra Brockelman, Tyler Jacobs, Tiffany Mitchell, Monica Toliver, Aiyanna Amich, Rita Fisher, Michael Kilburg, Bryson Sheppard, Emily Arthur, Joseph Carmichael, Alisabeth Garcia, Staralyna Montoya, Martin Lovato, Mckenna Arend, Alycia Price, Eric Holt, Estacia Aguilera, Allyson Freeman, Alona Padilla and James Bordner.
