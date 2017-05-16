Kaylynn Lyons offered four-year scholarship to McPherson College

Winslow High School Senior Kaylynn Lyons accepted a four-year scholarship to McPherson College in Kansas May 9. Lyons was outstanding athlete in track and field events throughout her enrollment at Winslow High School. Above: Lyons with her track coaches. Below: Lyons with track coach and Bulldog administration.
