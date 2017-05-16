Cristen Halwood recognized by Gov. Doug Ducey

Holbrook High School junior, Cristen Halwood, received an Arizona’s Chief Science Officer Program Certificate of Completion signed by Governor Doug Ducey May 5, at the SRP PERA Club in Tempe. The certificate was presented for demonstrating passion and leadership skills for all things STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and positively impacting the STEM culture at Holbrook High School. Cristen is the daughter of Cheryl and Victor Clark from Chinle.
More like this story
- Photo highlight: Holbrook High School 2016-2017 National Honor Society inductees
- Dominique Halwood receives Chief Manuelito Scholarship
- Bates and Nez meet with Arizona Governor Ducey at Tribal Leader Summit
- Navajo Nation issues support for Prop 123 to provide funds for Navajo schools
- Hopi Jr/Sr High nabs $94,900 state drug prevention grant<br>
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.