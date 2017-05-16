Cristen Halwood recognized by Gov. Doug Ducey

Holbrook High School junior, Cristen Halwood, received an Arizona’s Chief Science Officer Program Certificate of Completion signed by Governor Doug Ducey May 5, at the SRP PERA Club in Tempe. The certificate was presented for demonstrating passion and leadership skills for all things STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and positively impacting the STEM culture at Holbrook High School. Cristen is the daughter of Cheryl and Victor Clark from Chinle.