Possible threat at Leupp School

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Sheriff deputies respond to Leupp, Arizona to assist the Navajo Police Department and the BIA Leupp School with a possible threat.
At approximately 10 a.m., the Navajo Police Department requested assistance from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office to respond to the BIA Leupp School about a threat of a shooting. Information received was that the school had found a note in a restroom threatening a shooting at the school. The Sheriff’s Office immediately sent two deputies to BIA Leupp to assist the Navajo Police Department until they could get other officers on scene.
At this point the investigation into the threatening note will be conducted by the Navajo Police Department.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.