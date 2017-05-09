Winslow hosts track meet April 21

Winslow High School hosted 23 high schools for a girl’s (and boys) afternoon track meet April 21. Running races, long jump, high jump were predominant. Sunny skies with a high of 72 degrees and light winds provided an ideal environment for the event.
