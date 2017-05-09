Winslow City Council hires police chief

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council approved the appointment of Daniel Brown at its chief of police at the Winslow City Council meeting May 2.
The council met at 5:30 p.m. in a special work session for discussion regarding the proposed fiscal year 2017-18 budget to be followed by a meeting at 6:30 p.m. with the Winslow Public Housing Authority in an executive session for legal advice regarding an appointment to the Public Housing Authority.
The regular council meeting began at 7 p.m. with proclamations of May 14-20 as Police Officers Week and May 15 as Police Memorial Day in Winslow and proclamation of May 20 as Kids to Parks Day in Winslow.
There were reports on city activities by City Manager Stephen Pauken and his designees, a presentation of Police Department Employees of the Year, the quarterly Animal Care Facility and the quarterly Chamber Report and the annual Old Trails Museum report.
