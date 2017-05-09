Winslow Bulldogs finish baseball and softball seasons

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs finished their seasons with losses in a playoff game recently.

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs enjoyed an excellent season under Coach Kelli Fifelski and wound up with a 21-9 record after losing in the state 3A tournament to the Empire Lady Ravens 13-2 April 29.

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs lost to the Show Low Lady Cougars 10-7 April 24 in Winslow. The score sheet for that game is incomplete. The schedule shows two other games with no score reported, but it is not certain there were any other games.

In the 13-2 loss to Empire April 29, the Lady Bulldogs led 2-0 after the top of the second inning. The Lady Ravens came back to take a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning, increased the margin to 7-2 in the bottom of the fourth, and scored six times to put the 10-rule into effect in the bottom of the fifth and final inning. Winslow had three hits to 15 for Empire. Individual statistics were not available.

The Winslow Bulldogs ended their baseball season April 26 with a 3-2 loss to the Chinle Wildcats in a playoff game in Winslow. The loss ended Winslow’s season with a 10-15-1 record. The young Bulldogs were playing well at the end of the season and improving.

Chinle took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning and increased it to 3-0 in the top of the sixth. The Bulldogs rallied and cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth but failed to score in the seventh and final inning. Winslow had only three hits to 10 for the Wildcats but each team had one earned run. Brennan Sawyer was one for two. Jacob Guerrero was one for three and Daniel Vizcaya was one for four with a double, the team’s only extra base hit.