Photo highlights: Hopi Intergenerational Pottery Festival

The Hopi Intergenerational Pottery Festival was held April 29 at the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center in Kykotsmovi. Hopi Cultural Preservation Director Leigh Kuwanwisiwma opened the festival with a welcoming. There was a presentation on tracing Hopi history through pottery, a presentation explained how collaboration and museum partnerships came about and a panel of elder Hopi potters shared their knowledge and pottery’s role in Hopi social life. Former tribal chairman Leroy Shingoitewa was the master of ceremonies with about nine master Hopi potters at the event.