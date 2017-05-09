Brady accepts track scholorship to Bacone College in Oklahoma

Jump to content
Photo/Todd Roth
Photo/Todd Roth
Jami Brady accepted a track scholarship to Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma for the 2017-2018 school year. Above: Brady sits with her mom and dad at the April 27 signing at Winslow High School.
