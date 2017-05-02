Winslow Bulldogs baseball/softball wrap up end of season

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School softball and baseball teams recently wrapped up their 2016-17 regular season games against various teams at thend of April.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Flagstaff Lady Eagles 6-3 April 17 in Winslow. On April 18, they journeyed to Payson and beat the Lady Longhorns 12-10. On April 21, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners 10-4 at Winslow to end the busy week.

In the 6-3 win over Flagstaff, the Lady Bulldogs scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, two in the bottom of the second and another in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. Flagstaff scored in the top of the fifth, but the Lady Bulldogs got two in the bottom of that frame. The Lady Eagles cut the margin to the 6-3 final score in the top of the sixth but were shut out and defeated in the top of the seventh and final inning.

Jordyn Johnson got the win, going the full seven innings and giving up three unearned runs, on just four hits and two walks, while fanning six. Justine Butterfield was one for one. Harleigh Scott was two for three. Johnson and Gabrielle Gonzalez were two for four. Brooke Williams and Arianna Quinonez were one for three. Alicia O’Haco and Sierra Wilcox were one for four. Gonzalez had a triple, Johnson and Williams had doubles.

In the 12-10 win at Payson, the Lady Bulldogs took a 4-0 lead in top of the first inning, but Payson scored one in the bottom of that frame and four in the bottom of the second for a 5-4 advantage. The Lady Longhorns tallied a run in the bottom of the third, but Winslow rallied for four in the top of the fourth for an 8-6 lead. Payson got within a run in the bottom of that frame and both teams scored in the fifth inning. The Lady Bulldogs scored three times in the top of the sixth inning for a 12-8 lead. Payson scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and last inning but it was too little, too late.

In the 10-4 win over Holbrook, Winslow took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first but Holbrook tied it with runs in the tops of the second and third innings. Winslow went back up with a run in the bottom of the third but was tied again in the top of the fifth. The Lady Bulldogs went back up 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth and scored five times in the bottom of the sixth for a commanding lead. Holbrook scored once in the seventh and final inning.

Sherreise Beaty got the win with relief from Johnson. Beaty worked four innings and gave up three runs on 10 hits and a walk. Johnson worked three innings and gave up an unearned run on two hits. Winslow had 14 hits, led by Johnson who was one for one and Wilson and Morgan Thomas who were three for four. Scott was two for three. Gonzalez and O’Haco were two for four. Quinonez was one for three.

The Winslow Bulldogs are nearing the end of the regular season wondering if they will qualify for the playoffs. The young Bulldogs have had some victories late in the season but recent play shows they will not have a winning record at the end of the regular season.

In recent action, the Bulldogs lost to the Payson Longhorns 8-2 in Payson April 18. On April 21, the Holbrook Roadrunners defeated Winslow 8-2 in Winslow and April 22, the Flagstaff Eagles pounded the Bulldogs 16-2 at Vargas Field. The losses left the Bulldogs with a record of 9-14-1 going into Monday’s game with the Show Low Cougars at Winslow.

In the 8-2 loss to Payson the Bulldogs scored a run in the top of the first inning and another in the top of the third for a 2-0 lead they held until the bottom of the fifth inning when Payson rallied for seven runs and added another in the bottom of the sixth to win the game. Junior Villanueva took the loss, although he did not give up an earned run. Payson scored six unearned runs against him on five hits and three walks. He worked four and two thirds innings. They scored an earned run against Alec Williams on a hit and two walks. Nolan Robertson worked an inning and a third and gave up an unearned run on a hit. A. J. Huerta was one for one for the Bulldogs. Jalen Lyons was two for four. Brennan Sawyer and Guerrero were one for three. The Bulldogs only had five hits. Lyons had a double, the only extra base hit.

In the 8-2 loss to Holbrook, the Roadrunners took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the Bulldogs got two runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead. Holbrook went ahead for good in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs and put it out of sight with five in the top of the seventh and final inning.

In the 16-2 loss to Flagstaff, the Eagles scored three times in the top of the first inning and Winslow got one back in the bottom of the frame. The Eagles opened a commanding 9-1 advantage in the top of the second and put it out of sight with seven runs in the top of the third. Winslow scored in the bottom of the fourth but it was far too little, too late. Winslow only had four hits in the contest.