No chief of police in Winslow yet

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The city of Winslow held interviews for the position of chief of police May 2.

Last week, interviews were held for three candidates for the position. Two candidates are pursuing other positions and one candidate was not a good fit for the city.



Two additional candidates were to be interviewed May 2, but one withdrew his candidacy April 28 saying he wished to remain with his current employer.



The city will continue the process with the remaining candidate, Mr. Dan Brown, of Arizona.



Brown is currently the chief of police in St. John’s, Arizona, and was a serrgeant at the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, commander of the Gila River Tribal Police Department, and sergeant at the City of Maricopa Police Department.

In other council news, the council meeting began with a proclamation of April 21 as Hopi Code Talkers Recognition Day in Winslow and April 23-29 as National Volunteer Week.

Navajo County Supervisor Jesse Thompson was recognized and spoke about the city and county working together on the levee and other situations.

There were reports by City Manager Stephen Pauken and his designees on recent city activities. Finance Director Elias Jouen gave the monthly financial report. Four women from Holbrook discussed their Route 66 Festival on June 9 and 10 and invited Winslowites to attend. Tina Slankas, from Phoenix, and a Navajo County official spoke on cyber security and cyber terrorism.

Marlowe Katoney was appointed to the Arts Council, the award of a bid and approval of payments for McHood Park paving to McCauley Construction Company for $74,894 was made and the award of a bid and approval of payments for the La Posada Depot rehab project was made.

The only consideration and action item was a resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement between the state and the city as Pass-Through Agents and La Posada Hotel LLC for funding the La Posada Train Depot rehab project.

All of the people who spoke during the call to the public spoke about the rodeo grounds.