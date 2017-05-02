Miss Indian World crowned at Gathering of Nations

Raven Swamp, from Kahnawake, Quebec and a member of the Mohawk tribe was crowned 2017 Miss Indian World at the 34th Annual Gathering of Nations, the most prominent Native American powwow in the world. Raven received the honor out of 23 Native American women representing their different tribes and traditions who competed in the areas of tribal knowledge, dancing ability, public speaking, and personality assessment. Miss Indian World is one of the most prestigious honors in the Native American and indigenous world. The winner serves as a role model for all Native Americans. Raven will travel the world educating others about tribal and cultural traditions and bring together native and indigenous people.