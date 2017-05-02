Arount the reservation: week of May 3

Bike/car blessing at St. George May 13

The congregants of St. George’s Episcopal Church invite motorcycle riders and classic car enthusiasts to St. George’s Community Blessing of the Bikes and Classic Cars at 9 a.m. May 13.

The inaugural event will also include a coffee-and-donut meet-and-greet, and a cruise of approximately 130 miles of two-lane roads.

The Reverend Canon Debbie Royals, vicar of St. George’s will begin blessing vehicles at 9:30 a.m. The cruise will be a charity run, with kickstands up/engines start at 10:30 a.m.

Proceeds benefit local church outreach programs. Lunch will be provided following the charity run.

Cost for the charity run is $10 per bike, car or truck. There is no charge for the blessing or the meet-and-greet.

All participants will receive event stickers. Custom T-shirts will be available for purchase.

St. George’s Episcopal Church is at 168 W. Arizona in downtown Holbrook off of Navajo Boulevard or Hopi Drive, I-40 exits 285, 286 or 289.

More information is available by calling Don Stevens or Nancy Tullis, event coordinators at (928) 310-8355.

Morton Appraisals in Winslow May 6

The Old Trails Museum is sponsoring Sean Morton of Morton Appraisals of Scottsdale, Arizona to appraise and identify historic treasures May 6.

Morton will be at Snowdrift Art Space from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to do verbal appraisals on all things except guns, coins or stamps. To schedule your appointment, call (928) 289-5861 by May 4. Only 40 people can be scheduled and the cost is $15 for the first item and $5 for the second.

Summer free food service at Shonto Prep in June

The Shonto Preparatory School. summer food program starts June 5-29, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is served at 7 -8 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals are provided to all children ages 18 and younger, wthout charged are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal. More information is available from Nellie James, food service manager at njames@shontoprep.org or (928) 672-3536.

Summer free food service at Hopi High in June

The summer food services will serve free food to children 18 years and younger at the Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5-29 (Monday through Thursday).

Meals are provided to all children ages 18 and younger, wthout charged are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal. More information is available by calling (928) 738-1432.

Friends of Hubbell auction takes place May 6 in Gallup

The Friends of Hubbell will hold a Native American Arts Auction May 6 at the Gallup Community Service Center in Gallup, New Mexico, 410 Bataan Veterans Street. The community center can be accessed from Exit 22, off I-40, on the north side. This is a change in venue from previous auctions.

Weavers and artisans are welcome to bring their items for inclusion in the auction to the community center May 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.

On May 6, rugs, pottery, baskets, jewelry and katsinas will be available for preview from 9-11 a.m. The auction will start at noon. Native American food vendors will be onsite.

The auction provides money that goes to scholarships to Navajo and Hopi college students. The change in venue is intended to reduce overall expenses, thereby providing more money for both the scholarships and the Hubbell Trading Post programs.

There are no entry/bidder fees and all purchases are tax-free. A 10 percent buyers’ premium will be charged. More information is available at www.Friendsofhubbell.org.

Holbrook Petrified Forest KOA offers special deal May 12-13

The 14th Annual ‘Big Weekend’ Event Offers Special Deal for Campers While Raising Funds for Children’s Camps.

The Holbrook/Petrified Forest KOA Journey campground,, at 102 Hermosa Drive in Holbrook, is offering campers a special Saturday of camping for just $10 to benefit KOA Care Camps for children with cancer.

The Care Camps Big Weekend event takes place May 12 and May 13. Campers who stay as paying guests on May 12 will receive another night of camping May 13 for just $10. The $10 fee will be given to KOA Care Camps, a network of 112 independent oncology summer camps for children battling cancer.

Last year, more than 25,000 camping families stayed at nearly 400 participating KOA campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada. KOA campgrounds have several fun events planned that are designed to both entertain campers and help raise funds to support KOA Care Camps. Care Camps provide a true summer camp experience for children with cancer and their siblings.

34th Shiprock marathon May 12- 13

The 34th Shiprock marathon race weekend will take place May 12-13 in Shiprock, New Mexico and include the categories: marathon, half-marathon, 5-person marathon relay, 10K trail race, kid’s marathon and a 5K run/walk.

Registration for all Shiprock marathon events is available online through ChronoTrack on the race website — www.shiprockmarathon.com.