Lady Bulldogs win and lose in Payson tourney

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Lady Bulldogs had an interesting and productive series of games in Payson on March 16, 17 and 18.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Estrella Foothills 13-1 and lost to Safford 4-1 March 16. They won three games March 17, defeating Fountain Hills 16-1, Wilcox 9-7 and Apache Junction 6-3. On March 18, they beat Show Low 12-5 and Westwood 10-7 before losing to Westwood 9-2. The results left Winslow with an 11-4 record.

In the 13-1 win over the Estrella Foothills Lady Wolves, Winslow broke a 1-1 tie with an eight run fourth inning and a four run sixth frame. Jordyn Johnson got the win giving up a run on six hits and a walk. Winslow had 12 hits. Harleigh Scott was two for three. Gabrielle Gonzalez, Morgan Thomas, Tera Wilson and Sierra Wilcox were two for four with Gonzalez having a home run. Johnson was one for four with a double.

In the 4-1 loss to Safford, Winslow fell behind 3-0 in the second inning and both teams scored in the fifth inning. Sherreise Beaty took the loss giving up four runs, only one of which was earned, on five hits and three walks. Winslow only had three hits. Scott, Wilson and Wilcox were one for three with Scott having a double.

In the 16-1 win over Fountain Hills, Justine Butterfield got the win giving up a run on a hit and a walk. The Lady Bulldogs cracked out 14 hits. Gonzalez was three for three. Wilcox was three for four. Butterfield, Wilson and Alicia O’Haco were two for three. Johnson was one for three. Butterfield had a double and a home run. Wilcox had a home run. Gonzalez and Johnson had doubles.

In the 9-7 win over Wilcox, Butterfield and Johnson worked as pitchers. Winslow had 16 hits to just nine for Wilcox. O’Haco and Morgan Thomas were three for four. Gonzalez and Wilson were three for five. Johnson was one for three. Scott was one for four. Wilcox was one for five. Johnson had a home run. Gonzalez had two doubles. Scott and O’Haco had doubles.

In the 5-3 win over Apache Junction, Butterfield got the win going the distance and giving up three runs, two of which were earned, on seven hits and a walk. Winslow only had six hits led by Brooke Williams’ two for two day and

Gonzalez’s three for four performance. Thomas was one for three. Gonzalez and Williams had home runs and Thomas had a double.

In their 12-5 win over Show Low, the Lady Bulldogs trailed much of the game but won it with a huge seven run bottom of the sixth inning. Before that Show Low had scored twice in the top of the first inning and Winslow once in the bottom of the frame. The Lady Cougars scored twice in the top of the fourth but Winslow rallied for three in the bottom of the frame to tie the game at 4-4. The Lady Bulldogs scored in the bottom of the fifth for a 5-4 lead then put the game away with their seven run sixth inning. Show Low scored in the top of the seventh but it was far too little, too late.

Beaty went the distance for the win giving up five runs, only one of which was earned, on seven hits and a walk. Beaty had a stellar day at the plate as well with a three for four day that included a double. Gonzalez was two for four with two home runs. Brooke Williams was two for four. O’Haco was one for two with a double Tera Wilson, Harleigh Scott, Tera Wilson and Morgan Thomas were one for four with Wilson having a double.

In their 10-7 win over Westwood, the Lady Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third only to see the Lady Warriors go in front 5-3 in the bottom of the frame. Winslow scored six times in the top of the fourth for a 9-5 lead only to see Westwood cut the margin to 9-7 in the bottom of the frame. Winslow plated the last fun in the top of the next and final inning. Butterfield and Johnson worked as pitchers and held Westwood to eight hits while their teammates were cracking out 13. Gonzalez was four for four. Williams was three for three. Wilson was two for three. Wilcox was two for four. Scott and Thomas were one for two. Williams had a home run and two doubles. Wilson had a home run. Gonzalez had two doubles and Wilcox had a double.

In the 9-2 loss to Westwood, Butterfield and Johnson worked as pitchers and took the loss. Winslow scored in the top of the first inning were tied in the bottom of the second and fell behind 5-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Winslow scored in the fifth inning to cut the margin to 5-2 but Westwood put the game away with a four run seventh. Winslow only had seven hits to 13 for Westwood. Gonzalez was three for three. O’Haco was two for three. Thomas and Williams were one for three. Gonzalez had a home run. O’Haco had two doubles and Williams one.

The Lady Bulldogs were to host Mingus March 21 and to host Snowflake March 22. They were to play Coconino in Flagstaff March 25 and Blue Ridge in Pinetop March 28. They will play the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners in Holbrook April 4.