Cyndi Mattox new superintendent in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow School Board chose Cyndi Mattox to be its new Winslow School District #1 superintendent.

Four candidates vied for the position before the public March 6 at the Winslow Visitor’s Center.

On March 6, candidates were interviewed by Winslow School Board members. The four interviewed were Cindy Mattox, Winslow’s assistant superintendent; Dr. Justin Robertson, Joseph City superintendent; Darlene McCauley, principal of Winslow Junior High School and Tim Macklin, a superintendent from Minnesota.

Each candidate was introduced by Dr. Nicholas Clement, who moderated the selection process outlined in the Arizona State Education rules. Each person was allowed three minutes to introduce themselves to the standing room attendees. Each candidate was then asked by Clement how they would improve district communications with residents and parents. At that point, candidates and attendees were free to enjoy food, refreshments and talk to one on one.

