Bulldogs teams take losses

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School softball team won a game and lost one recently and had another for which no results were known at press time. The Bulldog baseball team lost a pair of games during that same time frame.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Mingus Lady Marauders 8-7 in Winslow March 21 in a close game that went eight innings. On March 23, the Lady Bulldogs lost a close game 3-2 to the Snowflake Lady Lobos also at Winslow. The results left the Lady Bulldogs with a 12-5 record for the season.

In the 8-7 win over Mingus, the Lady Marauders led 1-0 after the first inning but Winslow scored four times for a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mingus scored in the top of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 4-2 and took the lead in the top of the seventh with three runs to go ahead 5-4. The Lady Bulldogs tied the game in the bottom of the seventh and sent it into extra innings. Both teams saw their offenses come alive as Mingus tallied two runs in the top of the extra frame for a 7-5 lead but Winslow plated three runs in the bottom of the frame to take the victory.

In the 3-2 loss to Snowflake, the Lady Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning only to see Snowflake tie it in the top of the second. Winslow went back ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning but the Lad Lobos scored twice in the top of the seventh and held Winslow scoreless in the bottom of the frame to win the game.

The Lady Bulldogs had seven hits in the game, led by Gabrielle Gonzalez, who was two for three. Harleigh Scott was two for four. Jordyn Johnson was one for two. Morgan Thomas was one for three with a home run, the team’s only extra base hit.

The Lady Bulldogs were to play Coconino in Flagstaff March 25 and Blue Ridge in Pinetop March 28. They will play the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners in Holbrook April 4.

The Show Low Cougars defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 12-2 at Winslow March 22. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to a 6-3-1 record for the season. The win improved Show Low’s record to 8-4. On March 24, the Snowflake Lobos defeated the Bulldogs 15-1 at Vargas Field, leaving the Bulldogs with a 6-4-1 record.

Show Low took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and increased the lead to 5-0 in the top of the second. Winslow scored in the bottom of the third but the Cougars tallied twice in the top of the fourth and three times in the top of the fifth for a 10-1 lead. The Bulldogs scored in the bottom of the fifth but Show Low pushed across runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to clinch the victory.

Ricardo Villanueva took the loss giving up seven runs, none of which were earned on six hits and five walks in four innings of work. Alec Williams worked three innings and gave up five runs, three of which were earned on four hits and three walks. Winslow was outhit 12-2 with Russell Foy having both Winslow hits in a two for three day.

Jacob Guerrero and Nolan Robertson pitched. The Bulldogs only had six hits to 20 for the Lobos. Brennan Sawyer was one for two. Jalen Lyons, Ricardo Villanueva, Zach Hartnett, K. C. Clay and Daniel Vizcaya were all one for three.

The Bulldogs will host the Snowflake Lobos on Thursday and meet the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets in Pinetop March 28. They will host the Payson Longhorns March 31 and play the Holbrook Roadrunners at Holbrook April 4.