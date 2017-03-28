Around the reservation: week of March 29

Friends of Hubbell auction takes place May 6 in Gallup

The Friends of Hubbell will hold a Native American Arts Auction May 6 at the Gallup Community Service Center in Gallup, New Mexico, 410 Bataan Veterans Street. The community center can be accessed from exit #22, off of I-40, on the north side. This is a change in venue from previous auctions.

Weavers and artisans are welcome to bring their items for inclusion in the auction to the community center May 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.

On May 6, rugs, pottery, baskets, jewelry and katsinas will be available for preview from 9-11 a.m. The auction will start at noon. Native American food vendors will be onsite.

The auction provides money that goes to scholarships to worthy Navajo and Hopi college students. The change in venue is intended to reduce overall expenses, thereby providing more money for both the scholarships and the Hubbell Trading Post programs.

There are no entry/bidder fees and all purchases are tax-free. A 10 percent buyers’ premium will be charged. More information is available at www.Friendsofhubbell.org.

34th Shiprock marathon May 12- 13

The 34th Shiprock marathon race weekend will take place May 12-13 in Shiprock, New Mexico. The following are the categories: marathon, half-marathon, 5-person marathon relay, 10K trail race, kid’s marathon and a 5K run/walk.

Registration for all Shiprock marathon events is available online through ChronoTrack on the race website — www.shiprockmarathon.com .

