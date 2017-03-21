Winslow City Council declares April Fair Housing Month

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council met March 14, 6:45 p.m.

The regular meeting began with a proclamation of April as Fair Housing Month.

There were reports by City Manager Stephen Pauken on recent city activities. He said there was a vacancy on both the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Arts Council and the city has been advertising for its police chief vacancy.

There was an update on McHood Park improvements and Fleming Street between Hicks and North Park Drive also given by Pauken. He handed the council documents on this activity, which included a lengthy report by new Community Services Coordinator Roberta Cano.

There was an update by Public Works Director Allen Rosenbaum, who also had pictures of the work on Bales Avenue and at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The consent calendar resulted in approvals of the check register, minutes of the Feb. 28 council meeting, reappointment of Cheri Russell to the Arts Council and agreements with the Winslow Little League and the Umpires Association. Little League President Jim Curnutte thanked the council for their support.

Jim Larremore spoke during the call to the public about the Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program which benefits many in Winslow. Harold Soehner said that his father had participated in the program and found it a blessing.