Recognizing women

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez celebrated all women on International Women’s Day, March 8.

“Navajo women are the backbones of our families and traditional societies,” said Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye. “The significance of a woman’s role is exemplified in how our clan system is structured. For everything you do for your families, communities, and nation, we say ‘thank you.’ [Without] your words of encouragement, many of us would not be in the positions we are today.”

Council Delegate Amber Crotty said that it is a day to honor all indigenous women who continue the fight to protect and honor Mother Earth.

“As the dominant society continues to attack and belittle the feminine, our women are coming together to fight for their children and communities,” she said.

The Office of the President and Vice President paid tribute to the late Annie Dodge Wauneka for her work to improve the health and welfare for many of our Navajo people.

They said through Wauneka’s leadership and determination to provide the best for the Navajo people, she inspired many of the young people and continues to be the driving force for change on the Nation. Wauneka is also the only Navajo to receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom.