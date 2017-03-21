The Navajo-Hopi Observer visited Winslow’s Council on Aging to see their Meals on Wheels program. The hot noon meal on March 17 being prepared to go out was corned beef and cabbage. Monica Hernandez is the executive director of Council on Aging in Winslow.

James Larimore is the volunteer in charge of food distribution for Meals on Wheels. I asked him about his involvement and program details:

How long have you personally been doing the Meals on Wheels in Winslow?

I’ve been doing this for about five years. A friend of mine asked me to come on down to help out. I came down, tried it and liked it and here I am. I am retired from the railroad and I wish more of my retired railroad friends would come on down to volunteer here.

How many meals do you serve?

We serve five days a week. At lunch today we have 34 meals to serve but it runs from 34 to 40 each day. We also have a food bank every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Everything we do is through volunteers. We have a paid staff of three in the kitchen, office staff of Lucy and Monica and Gabe is our janitor and driver. Everything else is done strictly by our volunteers.