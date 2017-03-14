Winslow Chamber of Commerce dinner

The Winslow Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner March 9 at the Winslow Visitor Center. The buffet food was catered by Chartwells and the sponsor was NPC Business Expansion Group. Royce Kincanon spoke about how to improve customer service and the need for Winslow businesses to encourage customers to stay and use Winslow as a base for day trips. Forty chamber members attendied the dinner. Board President Barry Larson swore in three new board members: Bill Lawler, Mark Strango and Michelle Pennington. Each attendee was given a raffle ticket and there were about 12 prizes given out.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.