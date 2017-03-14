Winslow Bulldogs baseball team beat Sedona Redrock Scorpions March 10

The Winslow Bulldogs beat the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions 12-4 March 10. Top: a Bulldog ball beats Red Rock to first base. Right: Ricardo Villanueva pitches in classic form. Bottom right: the team greets Daniel Vizcaya after he bats in numerous Bulldogs to score.
