Winslow Bulldogs baseball and softball teams win against Tuba City

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow baseball and softball teams both came away with victories from their trip to Tuba City March 7. The Lady Bulldogs dominated their game and took a 25-0 win. The Bulldogs had a much tougher time in the boys’ game coming from behind to win 9-7.

The win improved the Lady Bulldogs record to 4-1 for the season. Justine Butterfield and Jordyn Johnson pitched and did not allow a hit or a run in their stellar performance.

The Lady Bulldogs had a field day at the plate cracking out 23 hits. Alyssa Barton, Brandie Jodie, Tera Wilson, Adrianna Yazzie, Deshi Kinlecheenie, Arianna Quinonez and Johnson were all two for two. Morgan Thomas, Sierra Wilcox and Sherreise Beaty were one for one. Harleigh Scott was two for four. Johnson had two doubles and Gonzalez had a triple.

The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to host Window Rock March 14 and will play in a tournament at Goodyear March 16-17.

The Winslow Bulldogs baseball team win gave them a 3-2-1 record for the season.

Tuba City scored two runs in each of the first two innings for a 4-0 lead. Winslow struck for four runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game, but the Warriors scored in the bottom of the frame to go up 5-4. Winslow plated three runs in the top of the sixth inning to go ahead 7-5, but the Warriors got one bat in the bottom of the frame to make it 7-6. Winslow scored two insurance runs in the top of the seventh and held the Warriors in the bottom of the inning to seal the victory.

Tuba City outhit the Bulldogs 11-7 but Winslow got clutch hits and won the game. Jalen Lyons was two for four. Jacob Guerrero and Anton Huerta were one for two. Daniel Vizcaya and Nolan Robertson were one for three. Ricardo Villanueva was one for four. Lyons had a triple. Vizcaya and Robertson had doubles.

Robertson got the win in relief giving up two runs on five hits in five innings of work. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

The Bulldogs were to host the Red Rock Scorpions on Friday and the Window Rock Scouts on Tuesday. They will host the Chinle Wildcats March 17 and the Show Low Cougars March 21.