Taking a grand plunge: Grand Falls running strong (photo gallery)

Photo Gallery
Grand Falls
Grand Falls was formed by the eruption of Merriam Crater. Today, the river continues in its channel before connecting with the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. The area where the two rivers meet is called the confluence. Grand Falls typically flows only during snow melt, in the spring, or during monsoon season.
More like this story
- New interpretive site at Grand Falls, east of Leupp, a cultural experience
- Butterfly Lodge Museum offers glimpse into adventurer's life
- Wallenda walks across Canyon into history books
- Riordan Mansion offers educational, historic programs in November
- Nik Wallenda to walk tightrope over Little Colorado River June 23
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.