Taking a grand plunge: Grand Falls running strong (photo gallery)

  • Originally Published: March 14, 2017 10:25 a.m.

    Grand Falls

    Grand Falls was formed by the eruption of Merriam Crater. Today, the river continues in its channel before connecting with the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. The area where the two rivers meet is called the confluence. Grand Falls typically flows only during snow melt, in the spring, or during monsoon season.

    Comments

