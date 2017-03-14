Around the reservation: week of March 15

Winslow’s Walk in Beauty Massage invites public to get to know your therapist March 28

Walk In Beauty Massage invites you to: “Get to know your therapist,” March 28 from 6-7 p.m. in Winslow, to learn what massage is all about, 303 W. Second St. Light refreshments/drinks will be served.

FUSD Indian Education Department meeting March 29 at Thomas Elementary

A public meeting of the Flagstaff Unified School District Indian Education Department will take place March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Thomas Elementary, 3330 E. Lockett, Flagstaff, Arizona.

Native American parents in the Flagstaff area are invited to attend a public hearing held by the Indian Education Department of Flagstaff Unified School District for Title VI Indian Education funding from the U.S. Department of Education — Office of Indian Education for school year 2017-2018.

The Indian Education Formula Grant program provides grants to support local educational agencies to improve elementary and secondary school programs that serve Native American students and to assist in meeting the unique educational and culturally related academic needs of American Indian and Alaskan Native students.



More information is available by contacting the Indian Education program office at (928) 527-6164/6165.

Free income tax assistance at Northland Pioneer College

The Hopi VITA Partnership is providing Free Income Tax Assistance.

It will be located at Northland Pioneer College (near the Hopi High School campus) on Mondays and Tuesdays only, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, there will be no service March 13-14.

The following documents are required: all W-2 Forms/1099 forms, Social Security Card for everyone on tax retur, valid picture I.D. for adults on tax return, 2015 tax return, if available, 1095-if healthcare was purchased from marketplace, account and routing numbers for direct deposit

More information is available by calling (928) 738-2265 or (888) 635-0545 or by visiting the VITA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HopiVITA.

Navajo Nation Oral language proficiency tests Feb. 25-Nov. 4

On Feb. 25, the Navajo Department of Dine Education and the Office of Standard, Curriculum and Assessement Development will begin the Navajo Nation Oral language proficiency testing.

The test is for graduating seniors only, who may voluntarily particpate in the proficiency test. There is no fee for the test.

The dates for testing are: March 11, March 18, Oct. 7 and Nov. 4 at the Department of Diné Education Building in Window Rock.

More information is available from Maggie Benally at (928) 871-7660 or by visiting the website http://navajonationdode.org/.