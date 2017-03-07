Winslow Bulldogs win two, tie one before losing at Fountain Hills tourney

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs baseball season began while the basketball team was still playing in the state tournament. Art Griffith continues as the head coach of the Bulldogs, a position he has held for 48 years. The Bulldogs started at a tournament at Fountain Hills and defeated Fountain Hills 12-7, tied Blue Ridge 8-8, beat Peoria 10-7 and lost to Scottsdale Christian, which won the tournament 12-0. Winslow had a number of players hit well, especially Daniel Vizcaya, Alec Williams, K. C. Clay and Anton Huerta.

Kirk Ramsey is assisting Griffith on the varsity and Scott Corum and Dew Luzier are coaching the junior varsity. The coaches had to be encouraged by the success of the young Bulldogs in the tournament.

Winslow was to host Mingus March 2 and Tuba City March 7. The Bulldogs will host Sedona Red Rock March 10, Window Rock March 14, Show Low March 21 and Snowflake March 23 before going to Pinetop to play Blue Ridge March 28, host Payson March31 and Holbrook April 4. The Bulldogs will play in a tournament at Goodyear April 6.

The team has just four senior players, including infielder John Stacey, infielder Seth Dick, pitcher, designated hitter Zach Harnett and infielder, designated hitter K. C. Clay. Six juniors are infielder Alec Williams, catcher, outfielder Russell Foy, pitcher, infielder Nolan Robertson, outfielder, pitcher Jalen Lyons, pitcher, infielder Ricardo Villanueva and infielder Daniel Vizcaya. Sophomores on the squad are catcher, infielder Brennan Sawyer and outfielder Nick Reyes. Four freshmen on the varsity squad are outfielder, infielder Anton Huerta, pitcher, infielder Jacob Guerrero, pitcher, outfielder Dylan Vargas and pitcher, infielder Solomon Setalla.