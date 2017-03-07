Photo highlights: Winslow Schools all grades annual art exhibit

The Winslow Schools annual all grades art exhibit took place March 1. The event is an affirmation of the district’s commitment to engage its students in the art world. Kindergarten through sixth grade art teacher Laura Pontel said approximately 1,700 pieces from k-12 were shown. Above from left: Bob Marley, oils, Anjelica Nuno, ceramic fish, Westley Reid and Dine’ Hearts by Jordin Williams.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.