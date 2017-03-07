Photo highlights: Winslow Schools all grades annual art exhibit

The Winslow Schools annual all grades art exhibit took place March 1. The event is an affirmation of the district’s commitment to engage its students in the art world. Kindergarten through sixth grade art teacher Laura Pontel said approximately 1,700 pieces from k-12 were shown. Above from left: Bob Marley, oils, Anjelica Nuno, ceramic fish, Westley Reid and Dine’ Hearts by Jordin Williams.