Lady Bulldogs softball starts with home win

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs softball season began Feb. 22 when they defeated Chinle 13-2. A trip to Wickenburg for a tournament March 3 resulted in two wins and a loss that left the team with a 3-1 record going into a March 7 game at Tuba City. The loss was 5-1 to Rio Rico and the wins were 10-3 over San Manuel and 5-4 over Lee Williams.

In the 13-2 win over the Chinle Lady Wildcats, freshman Jordyn Johnson got the win with relief from Justine Butterfield. She did not give up a hit but four walks led to an earned run. Butterfield gave up an earned run on two hits and a walk. Morgan Thomas was two for two with a double. Johnson was one for two with a double. Butterfield was one for one. Tera Wilson was one for three and Harleigh Scott was one for four and both had doubles.

In the 5-1 loss to the Rio Rico Lady Hawks Rio Rico scored in the third inning and Winslow tied it in the fourth but the Lady Hawks scored four times in the five-inning game and won when Winslow did not score in the bottom of the frame. Butterfield took the loss although only one of Rio Rico’s runs was earned. Gabrielle Gonzalez had Winslow’s only hit, a triple and scored its only run.

In the 10-3 win over the San Manuel Lady Miners, Winslow trailed 2-1 after the first inning but scored four times in the bottom of the second and five in the bottom of the third to seal the victory. Johnson got the win giving up three earned runs on two hits and two walks. Gabrielle Gonzalez was three for three with a double. Harleigh Scott was two for three. Sierra Wilcox and Johnson were one for one with Wilcox having a double. Alyssa Barton, Brooke Williams and Deshi Kinlecheenie were all one for two.

In the 5-4 win over the Lee Williams, Lady Volunteers Les Williams scored in the top of the first. Winslow tied the game in the bottom of the second but the Lady Volunteers took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third. The Lady Bulldogs rallied and actually won the game in the bottom of the fourth with four runs to clinch the win in the five-inning tournament game.