Katherine Nez named grand champion at 2017 Mathleague competition

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Staff and students at Tuba City Primary (TCP) were over the moon this week after third grader Katherine Nez was announced as the grand champion winner for the Math league competition. Students from TCP attended both the local reservation and public school Mathleague competition.

Principal Justin Roberson along with staff members, Sophia Begody, Myleene Ruiz and Pedro Conzaga, have been preparing for this annual competition for the past couple of months. One way they prepared was by identifying fifth grade teacher Pedro Conzaga, to lead a special advanced math class for students who showed higher than average achievement in math areas in the last semester.

Conzaga led the re-teach class over the last semester as well as having students study sample test math questions that were to be solved within a certain time limit. The questions were team, individual and multiple choice math questions.

Conzaga was assigned the math class during a 45 minute re-teach and enrichment block. The Advance Math curriculum was provided by Beyond Textbooks and was carried out using differentiated instruction to three different grade levels.

Data was utilized to identify which students would attend the class.

After a series of timed drills of student performance, teams of four were identified to compete in the Mathleague.

According to Begody, students received a great experience and realization and said they can compete against other reservation schools that are not confined entirely to the Navajo or Hopi reservation.

TCP students brought home several awards including the top award, which makes Nez and several team members eligible for state competition in May in Tucson.

The 2017 Arizona state qualifiers for Arizona Elementary Schools from TCP included Katherine Nez, Miara Bilagody, Nadia Martinez and Maria Macaraig.

Other students who placed in the recent Mathleague contest included Tisean George, Miara Bilagody and Tyler Tawahongva.

The elementary Mathleague competition consists of several layers of math questions, including target questions, which are in four pairs with six minutes each to solve. There was also team problem solving, which had four team members taking 20 minutes to solve the problem. Additionally, a 10 minute test was completed with over 80 math problems to solve along with a multiple choice section.