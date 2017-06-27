Winslow celebrates community garden opening June 24

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Community Garden officially opened June 24 at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The garden is an outreach initiative of the Navajo County Public Health Department, which is overseen by Alison Hephner. Hephner introduced the community garden to Winslow during a Jan. 4 Good Morning Winslow mixer.

Individual membership to the community garden costs $35 a year and allows members access to the garden area and growing references.

Winslow’s Garden is one acre, fenced and uses with city water. The garden space is rented from the city. Plants are in special boxes above the ground with various sun modifiers and covering for frost in winter.

The following made the Winslow Community Garden possible: Steve Pauken (city manager), Alison Hephner (Navajo County), Roberta Cano (Winslow activities coordinator) and Laurie Lashomb (Winslow booster).



