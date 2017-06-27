Man arrested for murder of three-year-old Winslow girl

WINSLOW, Ariz. — On June 21, detectives with Winslow Police Department arrested 18 –year-old Sonny Wyatt Silas of Winslow, Arizona, for one count of second-degree murder.

On June 20 around 6:48 a.m., Winslow police officers, firefighters and Action Medical Ambulance crews responded to the 500 block of East Oak Street in Winslow for a report of a three-year-old girl who was not breathing and was unresponsive. Medical crews attempted lifesaving measures on the child for over 40 minutes but were unable to revive the girl, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Autopsy results determined the child died after suffering multiple incidents of blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Following a detailed investigation, Silas was arrested for second-degree murder after admitting he was responsible for the child’s death. Silas was not related to the child. He was the live-in boyfriend of the child’s cousin. Silas was booked into the Navajo County Jail.