Winslow Library offers basketball camp to kids

  • Originally Published: June 22, 2017 9:59 a.m.

    Photo/Todd Roth

    On June 15, Winslow Public Library hosted a basketball skills camp at Jefferson Elementary School. Ricardo Lyons, a Winslow School District teacher, coached the kids.

