Winslow City Council hires firm for city attorney

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council met June 13 and hired the firm Gust Rosenfeld, P.L.C. from Phoenix to work as the Winslow city attorney.

Three firms had applied for the position to replace Ellen Van Riper, who resigned to become the city attorney for Surprise, Arizona.

City Manager Stephen Pauken said the airport runway is operational and the tax levy for it would be on the July 11 agenda. Seven local business owners were recognized for their support of the Winslow Police Department through laws publications by Chief Brown and Lt. Arens. Chamber of Commerce Director Bob Hall briefly reviewed the bed tax budget.

The council then acted upon three consent calendar items and two consideration and action items before going into executive session for discussion regarding the position of city attorney.

The three-item consent calendar resulted in approvals of the check register, minutes of the May 23 council meeting and an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Phoenix for the cooperative use of its hosted ad developed municipal tax dashboards Phoenix Business Intelligence System.

The first consideration and action item regarded the possible cancellation of July 25 and August 22 council meeting and a motion to do so was passed.

The second was presentations by applicants for a Winslow city attorney contract. The firms giving a presentation were Sims Murray, Ltd. from Phoenix, Gust Rosenfeld, P.L.C. from Phoenix and Kiellgren and Speed, PLC from Flagstaff. Each firm talked about how it would conduct the city’s business and most said it is possible to do most of the work by telephone and be in Winslow in person when needed. Representatives from the firms answered questions from the council and people in the audience.

There was a call to the public before the council went into executive session for a discussion regarding the position of city attorney. Four people spoke regarding the cemetery, a meeting on June 17 regarding Route 66, the rodeo grounds and the police department.

After about half an hour in executive session, the council returned to regular session and voted to hire the firm of Gust Rosenfeld, P.L.C. from Phoenix.