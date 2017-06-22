Photo highlights: Winslow Library holds summer class with 3D art

The Winslow Library held its summer art class June 15 at the Girl Scout House. Christa Knox led the class where 62 people, mostly children, created and assembled 3D art pieces using empty water bottles. Artists cut, painted and hot glued their creations together.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.