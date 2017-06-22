Navajo Nation Police Department addressing incident at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — The Office of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President (OPVP) has been made aware of a situation taking place at the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation (TCRHCC).

According to initial reports given by the Navajo Nation Police Department (NNPD), a man and woman were involved in a dispute at the Indian Health Service (IHS) housing in Tuba City. The man was armed and pointed a gun at the woman. The man then pointed the gun at himself threatening suicide. The woman was able to get away and the man retreated into a house. Both individuals are reported as non-Native American.

The Tuba City Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety SWAT team, and the Coconino County Sheriff's Department are all on-scene addressing the situation.

OPVP and the NNPD advise residents and people in the area to follow the direction of police officers.