Second Saturday theme ‘Man’s Best Friend’

The Winslow Art Council presented Second Saturday June 10 with the theme centered on domestic pets with an emphasis on Mans’ Best Friend, dogs and honoring, Maude, Ms. Purcell’s dog that passed away in May of this year. Maude was known to most of downtown Winslow including city hall residents. Todd Roth/NHO
